Register
12:16 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2017

    UN 'Soft Law' Predicted to Spur Migration From 'Poor' to 'Rich' Countries

    © REUTERS / Yannis Behrakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The most alarming article of the forthcoming UN migration pact is to make it the authorities' duty to ensure that immigration is referred to in positive terms, a senior member of the anti-immigration Norwegian Progress Party has ventured, stressing that the agreement was considerably more forceful than initially claimed.

    Right-wing Progress Party foreign policy spokesman Christian Tybring-Gjedde has slammed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), which is being pushed by various NGOs, arguing it paves the way for regular migration 'from the poor to the rich parts of the world'.

    While Norway previously announced its readiness to join GCM, the Progress Party opposes the agreement by stressing it could apply to as many as 250 million people. In an opinion piece published in the Aftenposten daily, Tybring-Gjedde warned his compatriots of its pitfalls.

    Tybring-Gjedde pointed out that the so-called Marrakesh agreement is slanted as it is has been prepared with input from over 5,000 NGOs and is being pushed by interest organisations with a political bias.

    While highlighting a lack of adequate debate on this matter, Tybring-Gjedde stressed that the document nevertheless was met with considerable resistance across the Western world, with the US, Australian, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Estonia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Austria announcing they won't sign the agreement in order to maintain national sovereignty over their immigration policy after discovering its consequences. Political debate related to accession is currently taking place in Croatia, Slovakia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Switzerland, and Germany. In Belgium, the debate is so intense that it may lead to a government crisis, Tybring-Gjedde pointed out.

    'In several countries, the debate about GCM has been intense and emotional. The reason for this is the wording of the text. For instance, the word "commitment" has been repeated more than 80 times in the document', Tybring-Gjedde wrote, calling it 'soft law' and venturing it could become a reference document for the European Human Rights Commission (ECHR).

    READ MORE: Swedes 'Give the Finger' to Gov't Plan to Sign 'Headless' Migration Agreement

    The Progress Party politician also stressed that despite being billed as 'advisory' the agreement includes objectives and obligations that indicate its legally binding status. According to Tybring-Gjedde, GCM will make illegal immigration legal, effectively erasing the difference between them.

    'Article 27 states that what is currently defined as illegal arrival or stay will no longer be deemed to be illegal. As one of GCM's premier contributors, Louise Arbor, clearly stated: "Migrants have rights. Migrants are human. Therefore migration is a human right"', Tybring-Gjedde wrote.

    Among others, Tybring-Gjedde referred to Article 21, which urges the parties to develop solutions for so-called 'climate migrants' who have been forced to leave their respective countries due to natural disasters, climate change, rising sea levels, and droughts, to name a few. The solutions could potentially include a change of visa rules, he pointed out.

    Article 37, making the recipient country responsible for the relocation of migrants to their home countries, is another one that caught his attention. This article also proposed banning forced deportation until the human rights situation in the target country has settled.

    READ MORE: Immigrants 40% of Norway's Unemployed, Africans Performing Worst — Statistics

    Tybring-Gjedde also objected to the proposed facilitation of family re-unification and entitlement of migrants to benefits and public funds from day one, which would make the authorities responsible for ensuring residence and providing legal assistance.

    According to the Norwegian politician, though, the most alarming feature of the new migration pact is Article 33, which governs authorities' duty to ensure that immigration is presented to the population in a positive way, which is described as 'quality reporting'. Accordingly, the recipient countries will be forced to invest public funds in 'ethical' journalism and promotion of tolerance, Tybring-Gjedde warned.

    The Global Compact for Migration is expected to be adopted at a Marrakesh conference in Morocco on 10-11 December, whereupon it will be formalised as a UN resolution.

    In 2017, Norway's immigrant population consisted of over 880,000 people, making up about 17 percent of the country's total population.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Report Identifies Somalis as 'Super Happy' Immigrant Group

    Related:

    Nature Strikes Back: Norway Turning Into Thick Woodland Amid Rural Depopulation
    Immigrants to Secure Norway's Population Growth as Rural Areas Become Empty
    Tags:
    immigration, UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, Progress Party, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse