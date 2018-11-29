Introduction of Martial Law in Ukraine's Regions Enters Into Force

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The law on the imposition of martial law in 10 regions of Ukraine was published on 28 November in the governmental newspaper Uryadovy Kuryer, thus officially entering into force.

The text of the document states that martial law is introduced in Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odessa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, as well as in the inland waters of the Azov-Kerch water area. Mobilization under martial law shall be announced by the Ukranian president.

The day earlier, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree to impose martial law in a number of Ukrainian regions, following an incident on 25 November when three Ukrainian vessels were seized by Russia in the Black Sea after breaching the Russian maritime border.

READ MORE: Kerch Incident Resembles Deliberate Plan to Portray Kiev as Victim — Belgian MP

© Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service Some West States Possibly Knew of Kerch Strait Provocation in Advance – Moscow

The Ukrainian move has been highly condemned by the Russian officials, stressing that the incident appeared to have been a provocation prepared in advance as well as a pretext to introduce martial law in Ukraine ahead of the country's presidential election.

The incident in the Kerch Strait that served as a pretext for the Ukrainian mobilization took place on 25 November. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has stated that the Ukrainian Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainian vessels were seized by Russia after failing to respond to a demand to stop.