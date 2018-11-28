German Police Reveal Arrested Suspect in Rape of Minor is Afghan Asylum-Seeker

In August, two migrants of Syrian and Iraqi descent stabbed a German resident of Chemnitz to death after a heated dispute. The incident spurred country-wide protests against rampant crime, allegedly caused by an influx of migrants.

German police have revealed that they have arrested a suspect in the case of a rape of a 15-year-old girl. According to police, cited by the AP, a person identified by the victim as one of the two assailants was a 21-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker. Police are still looking for the second assailant, but wouldn't provide details about the culprit, citing the ongoing investigation.

The German newspaper Bild claims that the second suspect is an 18-year-old friend of the perpetrator, also Afghan, and is believed to have held the victim during the act.

Police said that the arrested suspect had been identified by his name and apprehended by law enforcement on 23 November in an area serving as a home for many asylum-seekers.

The victim contacted police on 22 November, saying she had been sexually assaulted two days earlier by two men in a public toilet in Königs Wusterhausen, a town situated not far from Berlin.

Merkel's government has recently been facing public criticism over its open-door policy towards migrants from the Middle East, as some suggest they are responsible for growing crime rates in Germany, especially rape.

