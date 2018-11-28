'I'll Drown You': Syrian Schoolboy 'Waterboarded' by Fellow Student in England

A youngster, who fled Syria with his family and relocated to the UK, has been attacked and dragged to the ground by his neck by another student in an incident that outraged politicians and the public.

A youngster, who fled Syria with his family and relocated to the UK, has been attacked and dragged to the ground by his neck by another student in an incident that outraged politicians and the public.

"Someone needs to go to this school and STAND UP FOR THIS YOUNG MAN! Immediately! Have some guts and help this kid. What is wrong with the adults in this place???" an infuriated Twitter user said in reaction to the video reposted by a Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood.

Like Barry Sheerman, MP for Huddersfield, who has been supporting the family of the boy, Ellwood condemned the assault, calling it an "absolute disgrace."

Absolute disgrace — Please retweet.



This bully, his parents, the school where this occurs and the onlookers who fail to step in, all have big questions to answer.

To the Syrian refugee — I say sorry. It's not the welcoming, friendly Britain we are supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/AHbGbbyY79 — Tobias Ellwood (@Tobias_Ellwood) November 27, 2018​

Video of assault against one of my constituents absolutely shocking. Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention. Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given! — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) November 27, 2018​

The footage shows the 15-year-old boy, whose arm is in the cast, knocked down to the ground on playing fields at Almondbury Community School by another student, who then forced water from a bottle in the victim's mouth, while holding him down forcefully.

During the attack, the attacker is heard saying "I'll drown you."

" I say sorry. It's not the welcoming, friendly Britain" Your boss @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/DUvdCruJXg — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) November 28, 2018​

O it's gone viral alright. The bully will honestly be shaking in his pants now I can assure anyone. Even tho it's sad to watch but all bullies may think again before doing it again especially when it could get posted on social media so they get names and shamed. 👍🏻 — Andy C (@198bell) November 28, 2018​

Couldn't agree more, the family need to be moved and the perpetrators need to dealt with by the police — thus isn't as straight forward as playground bullying. — Tee (@Jdl101026) November 28, 2018​

Police are aware — Cameron (@cameron_233) November 27, 2018​

"We are investigating a report of a racially-aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy which occurred on playing fields at Almondbury Community School at about 1pm on October 25. A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation," Superintendent Steve Dodds, of West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District, said.

A GoFundMe page has been for the bullied youngster and has already gathered over $65,000.