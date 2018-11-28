French PM Ready to Meet With Delegation of 'Yellow Vest' Fuel Tax Protesters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the BFMTV broadcaster on Wednesday he was ready to meet with a delegation of the so-called yellow vest protesters to discuss the planned increases in taxes and fuel prices.

'If there is a delegation of 'yellow vests' that is willing to be received, then I will do it… There are many understandable things that are worth listening to', Philippe stated.

Philippe also confirmed that prices for gasoline in France were projected to increase from January, leading to a general increase in fuel prices. He noted, however, that a special tax system, which will also be adopted from the beginning of 2019, would prevent gasoline prices from spiralling out of control.

Nationwide protests in France, named for the high-visibility jackets now required to be carried in any vehicle, broke out on November 17. The activists are protesting the planned hike in gasoline and diesel prices. While the diesel prices have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year and gasoline by 15 percent, prices are expected to get even higher.