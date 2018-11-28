Germany Studying Repatriation of Citizens Who Joined Daesh in Syria - Reports

'The government is carefully studying all options for the possible repatriation of German citizens', the German Foreign Ministry said in response to the corresponding request of the parliamentary faction of the Left, also commonly referred to as the Left Party.
The answer indicated that the Public Prosecutor General Office of Germany is currently investigating 14 German citizens in Syria on charges of participating in Daesh with 13 men and one woman among them.
The issue has been raised amid a moratorium on sending rejected Syrian asylum seekers home to their war-torn country proposed by Bavarian conservatives from the Christian Social Union.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
