Estonia Summons Russian Envoy Over Moscow-Kiev Standoff in Kerch Strait

A diplomatic clash between Kiev and Moscow erupted recently after three Ukrainian warships illegally crossed the maritime border with Russia. Moscow has described the Ukrainian vessels' actions as a provocation committed in violation of international law.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian envoy Alexander Petrov on Wednesday following a clash between Moscow and Kiev in the Kerch Strait.

"At a meeting with the ambassador, the Foreign Ministry called on Russia to immediately release the ships and their crew members," the ministry said.

A few hours before Tallinn summoned the Russian ambassador, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claimed that Kiev was 'under the threat of a full-scale war with the Russian Federation'.

The statement comes just days after Ukrainian naval vessels crossed the Russian maritime border and moved from the Black Sea towards the Kerch Strait. Russian border guards seized the ships after they did not react to the demands of the border control vessels, but instead made dangerous manoeuvers, the Federal Security Service (FSB) stated.