Britain Will be Left Fractured if We Renege on Brexit Vote - UK Finance Minister

UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond has commented on the prime minister's plans for the economy, speaking ahead of a government report on the economic impact of various Brexit scenarios.

'We've had a referendum, we've made a decision to leave the European Union, so that is what we are going to do. If we were to, in some way, renege on that decision we would leave our country fractured', he stated.

The UK government will publish a summary of legal advice on Brexit, according to the finance minister.

'If the only consideration, the only consideration, was the economy, then the analysis shows clearly remaining in the European Union would be a better outcome for the economy, but not by much. The prime minister's deal delivers an outcome that is very close to the economic benefits of remaining in', he told BBC television.

READ MORE: Theresa May Defends Brexit Deal After Trump Casts Doubt on Future of UK-US Trade

© REUTERS / Jon Nazca May's Mishandling of Brexit Created Constitutional Crisis - Eddie Bone

The statements were made after the UK prime minister submitted the withdrawal deal for a final approval to Parliament on 26 November.

Following the EU leaders’ summit, May voiced hope that the UK Parliament would ratify the agreement although it had faced criticism both from the opposition and from the ruling party, when she defended it in the House of Commons earlier in the month.