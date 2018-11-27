UK Integrity Initiative Project Aims to Damage Russia's Public Image - Lavrov

PARIS (Sputnik) - The UK Integrity Initiative hybrid warfare project is aimed at defaming Russia's reputation in foreign countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated.

'As could be seen from the comments of this agency – Integrity Initiative – the only aim is to damage Russia's public image in foreign countries', Lavrov told a press conference after talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The statement has been made after on 23 November, the Anonymous hacktivist group released documents related to the United Kingdom's Integrity Initiative project, saying that the program, launched in 2015, was funded by the UK government.

The hacktivist group described the program as a 'large-scale information secret service' created by London to 'counteract Russian propaganda'.

Anonymous also claimed that the Integrity Initiative included covert structures to interfere in domestic affairs of several European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, Spain, and Montenegro.