Polish Hooligans Join Clashes Between Dutch and Greek Fans in Athens (VIDEO)

On Monday, November 26, Dutch fans were involved in clashes in Alexandras Avenue in downtown Athens which lasted well into the early hours of Tuesday. Dozens of Polish fans from Cracovia Warsaw were also involved despite the match having nothing to do with their club.
Polish and Greek Fans Join Ajax Hooligans
Ajax fans apparently teamed up with fans of Panathinaikos — AEK's crosstown rivals — as well as Polish hooligans from Cracovia, a Krakow team with a notorious fanbase.
— Ultra Style (@ultrastyle01) 26 November 2018
Video footage uploaded onto Youtube showed hooligans fighting with Molotov cocktails and broken bottles.
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) 26 November 2018
Riot police were called out and tried to break up the clashes.
The game kicks off at 5.55pm GMT on Tuesday.
If there are clashes inside the stadium both teams could face being thrown out of the competition.
— Ultra Style (@ultrastyle01) 26 November 2018
Ajax are one of the most famous names in European football. They won the European Cup three times in the early 1970s, with Johan Cruyff in their team, but their last taste of success was in 1995 when they won the Champions League final against AC Milan.
This year Ajax's youthful team is built around Frenkie De Jong, 21, and Matthijs de Ligt, 19.
All comments
Show new comments (0)