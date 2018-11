More than 287,000 people have taken part in protests over the rise in fuel prices. The demonstrations have been harshly condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Large-scale demonstrations involving thousands of people began in France on November 17. The protesters have been blocking streets and fuel depots.

Meanwhile, French police reported that about 130 participants of the ongoing "yellow vests" mass protests had been detained and dozens of people injured.

The finance minister noted that retail figures dropped by 35 percent on the first day of the protests and by 18 percent on November 24.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW