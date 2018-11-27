French Senate Civil Servant Detained Over Suspicions of DPRK Spying – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A senior civil servant of the French Senate was detained over suspicions of spying for North Korea, local media reported on early Tuesday.

According to the TMC broadcaster, Benoit Quennedey, who was working on the real estate of the Senate, is suspected of an attempt to submit top secret information to North Korea.

© Sputnik / Alexander Yuriev UAE Public Prosecution Detains Foreigner on Suspicion of Espionage

French security services are currently carrying out searches in Quennedey’s offices, according to the broadcaster. French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly aware of the ongoing police operation.

READ MORE: Austrian Ex-Colonel Accused of Espionage 'Doesn't Feel Like a Spy' — Lawyer

The civil servant may face up to 30-years imprisonment over espionage.