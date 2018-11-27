Finance Minister: Fuel Rallies Had ‘Severe Impact’ on French Economy

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday more than a week of protests over fuel tax hikes had dealt a severe blow to the national economy.

"The recent events have had a severe impact on the national economic activities, in the mainland and also in overseas territories, particularly in Reunion," he said at a press conference.

Nationwide protests flared on November 17 over high diesel and gasoline prices. People wearing yellow vests blocked roads and access to some factories. In an escalation, thousands clashed with police in Paris last Saturday.

The finance and economy chief estimated that retail figures dropped by 35 percent on the first day of protests and by 18 percent on November 24.