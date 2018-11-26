Greece's ELIAMEP Foundation Denies Links to UK Integrity Initiative Project

Last week, the documents of the Integrity Initiative project obtained by the Anonymous hacktivist group were released by media. According to the Anonymous, the project's declared goal was to counteract the Russian propaganda. The group, in particular, stated that the project had covert structures in a number of states, including Greece. In the released documents some of the ELIAMEP employees were listed among the project's coordinators in Greece.
"The only contact between the ELIAMEP and that project was an informational meeting, to which we were invited two years ago. I see this list of names for the first time… In any case the ELIAMEP believes that fake news and disinformation of any kind, no matter who is spreading it, poses a threat to the European democracies as well as to the international security and regional stability," Dokos stated.
According to the information published on the foundation's website, the organization has been entirely financed by Greece's private sector, analogous foreign institutions and research programs supported by the European Commission since 2009.
