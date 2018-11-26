Integrity Initiative Confirms Authenticity of Some of Leaked Documents

According to the hacker group that leaked the documents, the UK used the Integrity Initiative to meddle in the domestic affairs of other European states and to wage an information war against Russia.

The Integrity Initiative project has admitted in an official statement that it was recently hacked by unknown hackers and that the documents leaked by Anonymous on 23 November 2018 at least partially belong to them.

"It is of course a matter of deep regret that Integrity Initiative documents have been stolen and posted online," the statement said.

Still, in the statement, the initiative admitted that it hadn't checked all of the leaked files, claiming that some of them may be fake or "doctored." The Integrity Initiative noted that the published files were either outdated or had not been used, but were kept for possible use in the future.

The statement noted that not all of the experts whose contact information had been published along with the documents had been contacted by or worked with the Integrity Initiative. The project promised to inform all of them about the incident and that their contact information had been published.

Earlier, several websites linked to the hacker group Anonymous published documents stolen from the Integrity Initiative on 23 November 2018. According to the documents, the project has largely been funded by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, receiving some $2.51 million. The hackers alleged that the British government had used the group to meddle in the domestic affairs of several European states and to wage an information war against Russia.