Register
20:10 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    Theresa May's Brexit Deal May Cost UK Economy '£100bn' by 2030, Says New Report

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With the parliamentary vote on Theresa May’s Brexit agreement just around the corner, keen Remainers are keeping their eyes peeled for any and all evidence that throws the Brexit project further into question - they may have just been handed it.

    Theresa May's Brexit deal could cost the UK economy a whopping £100 billion ($128.3 billion) by 2030, according to a new report by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

    The Report, titled ‘The Economic Effects of the Government's proposed Brexit Deal,' argues that the total value of Britain's economy would shrink by roughly 3.9% by 2030 compared with the country's economic trajectory were it to remain in the EU. 

    The authors warn that "this is the equivalent of losing the economic output of Wales or the City of London."

    ​The findings, which are likely to embolden pro-EU remainders who argue that the UK is economically better off in the EU, comes a matter of weeks before members of parliament will be required to vote on Prime Minister May's Brexit agreement, which was given the stamp of approval by EU leaders on Sunday November 25, 2018. The vote is slated for December 12.

    The withdrawal bill lays out the terms of the UK's departure from the EU. This includes London having to pay a so-called ‘divorce bill' of £39 billion, preserves the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa, as well as a Northern Ireland ‘backstop,' which keeps the Irish border open in the event that bilateral trade talks fail between Brussels and London.

    ​Yet, NIESR's report grimly forecasts that Miss May's plan will leave Britain vulnerable to a raft of new trade barriers. Moreover, they say that under the current deal, bilateral trade between the UK and EU will plunge by a staggering 46% by 2030.

    "Our key finding is that if the Government's proposed Brexit deal is implemented so that the UK leaves the EU Customs Union and Single Market in 2021, then by 2030 GDP will be around 4 per cent lower than it would have been had the UK stayed in the EU," the think tank says.

    ​"This is largely because higher impediments to services trade make it less attractive to sell services from the UK. This discourages investment in the UK and ultimately means that UK workers are less productive than they would have been if the UK had stayed in the EU."

    Despite the report's stark and doom-laden warnings, Eurosceptics are likely to raise an eyebrow of mistrust, considering that it was carried out on behalf of the so-called ‘people's vote campaign,' which explicitly calls for a public vote on the terms of any final Brexit deal. 

    ​Yet, that hasn't stopped some pro-EU MPs from pointing to the report as qualifying evidence that the UK must hold a second vote on Miss May's agreement.

    Among others, Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East, Pat McFadden, has been quoted as saying that the report "shows the reality of this deal" and that it will "leave Britain tens of billions of pounds poorer than if we stuck with the deal we've got."

    "That should be the real choice offered to the British people now," he reportedly added.    

    Tags:
    price, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse