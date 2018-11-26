MeToo 'Forever' Enters Curriculum at Swedish School

As part of an educational novelty, Swedish 15-year-olds will be given a two-hour lesson on the importance of the global campaign against sexual harassment in order to take a stand against macho culture.

Tullbroskolan, a school in Sweden, a feminist country where the anti-harassment campaign has arguably generated the strongest aftershocks, has added the #MeToo campaign to the curriculum.

At Falkenberg's Tullbroskolan, Class 9 pupils have had the distinction of listening to the first school lecture on #MeToo prepared by local teachers.

"They know quite a bit about the MeToo movement already, but what's hard for them is to understand is that it applies to them as well," Anna-Karin Nilsson, a civics teacher at the school, told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

For the sake of the lesson, boys and girls will be split, with male teachers working with the boys and female teachers with the girls. This gender segregation is uncommon for Sweden, otherwise a staunch adherent of equality. Previously, several Muslim schools have sparked debate by segregating pupils during classes and in the school bus.

"We have male teachers working with those who identify as men so that they don't feel that they're being blamed, and realise that we should instead talk about how to have a more equal society," she said.

No 'pie throwing' will take place, Nilsson assured, stressing that the boys shall not receive all the blame. Instead, the emphasis will be placed on the structure of society.

Local pupil Oscar Ljungström stressed that the lecture had been an eye-opener for him on the #MeToo movement.

"We hadn't really understood before how big this is, that there were so many people hit by this," he told SVT. "It made you think about how you behave yourself".

Another student, Hilma Eriksson, argued the lesson might help reduce the low-level sexual harassment she witnessed at the school, such as 'coarse jokes' and 'ugly words'.

The #MeToo movement, which came to prominence last autumn, was previously brought up in all of the school's classes, Nilsson and her colleagues decided to go a step further and make the story of the movement a permanent part of the curriculum.

"I think we will work on this for many years," Nilsson said. "It might not necessarily be called #metoo, but we will have to work on it for a long time, if not forever".

The #MeToo movement grew out of allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In Sweden, it stirred in a huge public outcry and generated massive media attention, resulting in a petition to end harassment and sexism signed by tens of thousands of women representing many trades, including sex workers. It also prompted several high-profile investigations of sexual misconduct going as high as the Nobel Committee.

