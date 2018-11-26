Register
16:59 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in Westminster, London, Britain, November 11, 2018

    Why Exactly Are Harry and Meghan Moving Out Away From Prince William?

    © REUTERS / Paul Grover
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There are obvious reasons why the royal couple, who have been living side by side with the future Prince of Wales’ family ever since their engagement over a year ago, have to move. However, speculations have been running wild over what exactly made them opt for a secluded area, from where they would have to commute to run their royal errands.

    Prince Harry and his wife, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, are leaving Kensington Palace, where they are sharing lodging with Prince William and his family, to start their married life at Frogmore, a secluded cottage on the grounds of Windsor Estate outside the capital.

    Although tabloids earlier reported that Harry’s marriage to Meghan had hastened the brothers’ decision to persist in their own household arrangements, in the way they see them, no sources proved there was any serious falling out with regard to this, according to The Daily Mail, despite the two sisters-in-law, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, being absolutely different.

    “The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals’ author Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE some time ago.

    “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities,” adding, however, that the foursome’s up-and-coming Royal Foundation, which is behind their multiple charitable ventures like mental health campaigns, will be certainly kept running. 

    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    US Taxman's All-Seeing Eye: Markle's IRS Form May Expose All Royal Family's Riches – Reports

    Meanwhile, a number of sources pointed out to The Daily Mail that the prince can be depicted as “rather dictatorial,” which perhaps also corresponds to Meghan’s “opinionated personality.” On top of it, Harry was earlier quoted as saying that “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets.” However, it would be by far wrong to attribute the reasons’ for the parting of the brothers’ ways to Meghan’s personality. The edition suggested, citing sources, that the Duke is strong-willed and set to move out in order to avoid the limelight, which the family of second-in-line to the throne Prince William, who will one day become the Prince of Wales, has to put up with.

    Meanwhile, the reasons for the moving out at large are more than obvious: first, it is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s warm relations with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, who is reportedly eager to fully engage in grandmotherly duties and spend time with the young parents and her new grandchild, and, second, it is the much limited space of the couple’s current two-room apartment at Kensington Palace. 

    There were reportedly multiple options on the table for the couple until very recently, including a bigger apartment at Kensington, so-dubbed “number 1.” However, the option was ditched because of the staggering sum — more than £4.5million — needed for its renovation, which is among the reasons cited by the Daily Mail source, along with Harry’s determination not to live like a goldfish in a bowl.

    READ MORE: US Plunges Duke and Duchess of Sussex Into Tax 'Worst Nightmare' — Reports

    “Frogmore, which is inside the Windsor security zone [where the main house is only open to the public for a couple of days a year] is secluded, peaceful, tranquil and, most importantly, private. No one will see them coming or going,” the source said, detailing the place in the London suburbs where the couple’s first engagement pictures were notably taken and the evening wedding party was thrown.

    The cost of transforming it from an old employee quarters into a cosy family home with space for visiting Meghan’s mother, a nanny and police officer, as well as equipped with a gym and yoga studio, will be met by taxpayers via the Sovereign Grant, which is issued by the government to cover a range of the royals’ expenses. The premises are expected to be ready early next year, apparently for the delivery of Harry and Meghan’s first child.


    Related:

    US Plunges Duke and Duchess of Sussex Into Tax 'Worst Nightmare' - Reports
    Harry and Meghan to Leave Kensington Palace Amid Rumoured Tensions With William
    USS Harry Truman Enters the Mediterranean Sea - Reports
    Two USS Harry S. Truman Servicemen Arrested Over Assault in Portugal - Reports
    Ex-Senator Harry Reid Dismisses Trump’s Muckraking of Past Immigration Stance
    Tags:
    movement, moving out, tensions, apartment, royals, royal couple, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse