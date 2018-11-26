Last Tango in Paris Director Bernardo Bertolucci dies From Cancer

The Italian director and screenwriter created such renowned films as The Conformist, Last Tango in Paris, 1900 (Novecento), The Last Emperor, Stealing Beauty, and The Dreamers.

According to Bertolucci's publicist, Flavia Schiavi, the Italian director died Monday after a long battle with cancer.

Bertolucci was born in Parma in 1940. His father, Atillo Bertolucci, was a poet and friend of Pier Paolo Pasolini, who hired Bertolucci as an assistant for his debut movie Accattone.

The young director was one of the most prominent cinematographers of the Italian new wave in the 1960s and 1970s, alongside Fellini and Pasolini.

He won the Academy Award for Best Director and for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 1987 film The Last Emperor.

