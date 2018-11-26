WATCH Su-25 Flying Over Crimea Bridge After Ukrainian Provocation

The Kerch.Info website has published a video of a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Grach twin-engine jet aircraft patrolling the Kerch Strait amid a provocation by Ukrainian Navy ships.
According to the website, the video was captured by witnesses near the Crimean Bridge.
READ MORE: Passage Through Kerch Strait Reopened After Closure — Official
Since the 25 November incident involving three Ukrainian vessels, Russian military aircraft have started patrolling the waters near the Kerch Strait. A few hours after the initial incident, two more Gyurza-M class artillery boats followed from the port of Berdyansk, Russian military boats, and a dry cargo ship blocked access to the strait.
