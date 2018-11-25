EU's Focus on No-Deal Brexit Preparations is 'the Only Plan B' – Official

The statement followed UK Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that the Brexit withdrawal agreement, endorsed by EU leaders earlier on Sunday, was "the best possible" deal for Britain.

A possible rejection of Sunday's Brexit deal in the British parliament will not prod the European Union to turn to any Plan B on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc, Reuters cited an unnamed senior EU official as saying.

"The only Plan B that is going on is preparedness planning. This work continues," the official said, referring to the EU's current planning for Britain leaving the bloc without a deal.

He added that the no-Brexit deal preparations were not discussed by EU leaders during the Sunday summit, rejecting allegations on the leaders being at odds on whether negotiations with Britain could be reopened.

"There is a common appreciation that what is on the table is the only possible deal given the positions of the United Kingdom," the official pointed out.

The remarks came UK Prime Minister Theresa May touted the Brexit withdrawal agreement as "the best possible" and "the only possible" deal that would ensure a "bright future" for the United Kingdom.

She expressed hope that the UK people would also qualify the deal, endorsed by EU leaders earlier on Sunday, as a "good" one.

In a separate development on Sunday, The Sun reported that the UK's senior cabinet ministers are allegedly engaged in secret talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over the so-called Plan B Brexit in case May's blueprint on Britain's exit from the EU is rejected.

Earlier this week, May underscored in an open letter to the nation that she would campaign "heart and soul" to get her Brexit deal through Parliament, even amid stiff opposition within and beyond her own party.