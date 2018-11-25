Theresa May's Millionaire Donor Linked to Secret Whore House - Report

Christopher Moran, rated 316th in the Sunday Times Rich List, has handed Theresa May’s Conservative Party thousands of pounds in donations, held fundraisers for them and even hosted the Queen on one occasion. The recent report by The Sunday Times suggests that this money may have come from the business, the government announced a crusade against.

Theresa May was called to return the British multimillionaire Christopher Moran’s donations after journalists revealed that his firm earned money from an apartment block, where dozens of prostitutes are allegedly meeting clients. The Tories reportedly received the sum equivalent to $370,000 from Moran, half of it reportedly came from the company renting the flats in question.

The Sunday Time’ reporters, who had made bookings undercover, said that more than 100 sex workers were linked to his Chelsea Cloisters block, where the businessman has his office, in London’s posh area. The investigators managed to book prostitutes in 23 apartments, more than half of them were rented directly from Moran’s firm.

The business, done in the building, raised suspicion of other residents, who complained about the unwished activity in the neighbourhood, the Daily Mail reports. The outlet cites an online post by one man, saying “There are gangs of pimps laughing, joking threatening whilst their 'property' is inside being abused by wealthy men.” Conservative MP Greg Hands, representing the area, is said to have reported the matter to the block management and the police. On their part, the police described the block as “a well-known cause of concern,” but did not go into details when speaking to the press.

Moran's legal team 'categorically denied' that he had tolerated or profited from any prostitution on the block.

Incidentally, Theresa May has launched a campaign against sex trafficking, pledging to end it by 2030. Following the revelations about Moran’s property, Labour MP Gavin Shuker demanded that Theresa May should give his money to charities helping out victims of human traffickers.