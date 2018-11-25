Macron Hopes OPCW Gets Data on Aleppo Chemical Attack, Finds Responsible

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope on Sunday that the information about the Saturday chlorine gas attack on the Syrian city of Aleppo will be sent to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and everyone responsible for the incident will be identified.

"France condemns any use of chemical weapons and hopes that those who disclosed information about their use will send it to the international agency in the Hague so that the fact of the use of chemical weapons could be confirmed and those responsible could be found," Macron said speaking at the EU summit in Brussels.

The president also pointed out that France had not enough information about the chemical attack on Aleppo yet.

READ MORE: Russian Jets Hit Targets at Militants' Staging Ground for Aleppo Chemical Attack

"Concerning reports about the attack and the use of chemical weapons, we do not have clear and sufficient information to comment on the information provided by Russia," Macron said.

© AP Photo / Dusan Vranic US Not Seeking Regime Change in Syria, Has No Plans to Break it Apart - Envoy

The French leader added that he was closely following the situation in Syria and expressed readiness to discuss it not only with other EU states, but also with other countries.

Macron's comments come after Saturday reports that militants fired chlorine-filled shells at two neighborhoods of Aleppo — al-Khalidiye and Al Zahraa — along with the Nile Street. People were hospitalized with asphyxiation and other symptoms typical for poisoning. According to local media reports, 107 civilians have been hospitalized.