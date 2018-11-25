Committee Can Extend Brexit Transition Period for Up to 2 Years - Draft Deal

"The Joint Committee may, before 1 July 2020, adopt a single decision extending the transition period for up to one or two years," Article 132 of the deal read.
It was specified that the European Union would notify "other parties to international agreements" if this decision was made.
The text of the agreement is subject to final legal revision in the coming days, the European Council said on Sunday.
The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union by late March 2019. The transition period is currently slated to last until December 31, 2020.
