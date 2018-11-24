UK 'Will Always Stand by Whole UK Family, Including Gibraltar' - PM May

The United Kingdom is committed to "always stand by Gibraltar", British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday following confirmation that Spain managed to get sufficient assurances regarding the peninsula to move Brexit forward.
"We will always negotiate on behalf of the whole UK family, including Gibraltar," May said on the verge of talks in Brussels with Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' summit.
According to May, the sides have worked through Gibraltar-related issues in 'a constructive and sensible way,' ensuring that the entire deal covers the matters by the implementation period.
Earlier on Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated on Saturday that Spain has reached a deal with the European Union on Gibraltar — the step will clear the way for a EU summit on Sunday which is hoped to result in the Brexit deal's approval.
