Boris Johnson Reveals How UK Should Prepare for 'No-Deal' Brexit

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has announced that London should appoint a government minister to handle preparations for Britain’s “no-deal” exit from the European Union.
"It is very important that we show we are negotiating with confidence and conviction and have a new secretary of state with powers across Whitehall to make things happen and get this country ready if we have to go out on WTO terms," he said as quoted by BBC.
Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the text of the declaration on future relations has been agreed upon between the UK and the EU. She added that the agreement was clinched with the European Commission, and it was up to the EU 27 to review it in the run-up to the special EU Council meeting on November 25.
