Around 23,000 Taking Part in 'Yellow Vest' Protests Across France - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 23,000 people are taking part in "yellow vests" fuel tax protests across France, while 8,000 people have taken to the streets of Paris, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Saturday.

"We see a significant reduction of the demonstrations scale at the national level. As of 11 a.m. [local time, 10:00 GMT], 23,000 people were taking part in demonstrations in different locations [across France]… As for the situation in Paris, a total of 8,000 people are taking part in protests, 5,000 people of which are protesting at the Champs-Elysees," Castaner said as broadcast by French TV channel BFMTV.

The minister's comment comes after large-scale demonstrations over the rise in fuel prices started in France on November 17. According to the French Interior Ministry, more than 287,000 people attended protests last Saturday.

The price of diesel in France has risen by around 23 percent this year, while the gasoline price has gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.