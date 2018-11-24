Register
14:33 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Policemen in Munich, Germany (File)

    Police Deploy Extra Forces in Freiburg After Girl Allegedly Raped by Migrants

    © AP Photo / Sven Hoppe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Late in October, thousands protested in the Southern German city after seven Syrians and one German citizen were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an 18-year-old. The key suspect had been on police radar but had remained free, prompting many to criticize the authorities.

    The police have launched their first large-scale control and search operation in the city of Freiburg, where a student was reportedly drugged and raped by several men, the German outlet Focus reports.

    Law enforcement has boosted its presence in the city, deploying hundreds of police officers, including officials from the Federal Police and the State Criminal Police Office. They checked people and vehicles in the early hours of November 24th and made several arrests, the website reports, citing a police spokesperson.

    City police chief Bernhard Rotzinger has announced that such raids would be held regularly in the future. They are to prevent and investigate crimes and make people feel more secure in the city.

    Following the assault, which triggered unrest throughout the community, the state authorities of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where Freiburg is located, adopted a security package foreseeing better police control and tighter security.

    At the same time, the country’s authorities face the challenge of looking for a better way to deal with young and criminal refugees, identifying and tracking them better as well as deporting them earlier, if they are convicted.

    READ MORE: Many Syrian Refugees Are 'Ordinary Criminals' – German Journalist

    This problem has been on the agenda of the recent conference of the state prime ministers, who are currently working on a means of thwarting repeat offenders who come to Germany as asylum seekers. The draft plan is currently being revised; the heads of regional governments are to discuss the topic again in December.

    The alleged gang rape and subsequent protests in the city have pressured the authorities to act and revise the existing policy. The main suspect, a 22-year-old asylum seeker from Syria, had committed 28 crimes during his four years in Germany but was only arrested, along with 6 other Syrians and one German citizen, after the assault.

    In mid-October, the German media reported that a teenage student was offered a drink by a man in a nightclub, with whom she later left. The drink was allegedly drugged, so she couldn’t defend herself. She was then assaulted by several perpetrators, who took turns raping her. DNA evidence linked the victim to at least one of the suspects.

    The incident is the latest in a series of violent acts to hit the southwestern university town since 2016. A middle-aged man was beaten to death by a group of teenagers, a female jogger was raped and killed by a truck driver and a paedophilia ring was nabbed in the nearby town of Staufen.

    Related:

    German Campaign Encouraging Migrants to Go Home ‘Now’ Triggers Online Debates
    Thousands Protest in Germany Following Suspected Gang Rape by Migrants (VIDEO)
    Germany Rejects Reports About Flying Migrants to Italy After Salvini's Anger
    German Population Unhappy with Policy of Letting Migrants in 2015 - Professor
    Beacon of Hope? Afghan President Says Germany Can't Close Borders to Migrants
    Tags:
    open borders, refugee, police, crime, migrant, Angela Merkel, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok