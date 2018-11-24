Register
10:53 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 22, 2018.

    Brexit Deal: PM May Upbeat on Brussels Talks, Faces Domestic Challenges – Report

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the text of the declaration on future relations has been agreed upon between the UK and the EU. She added that the agreement was clinched with the European Commission, and it was up to the EU 27 to review it in the run-up to the special EU Council meeting on November 25.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Brussels for Brexit talks later on Saturday as the UK and the EU seek to finalize a deal on Britain's withdrawal from the bloc just in time for Sunday's summit of European leaders.

    The BBC cited Downing Street sources as saying that they expected a solution before Sunday's gathering.

    No 'Major Problems' Ahead of Sunday Summit — London

    The sources pointed out that May making an unscheduled trip to Brussels on Saturday did not indicate "major problems" pertaining to the Brexit deal on the UK's future relations with the EU. The 585-page document specifically covers citizens' rights, financial issues and the Irish border.

    The latest draft of the document is known as the political declaration which has already been published and is due to be considered by EU member states.

    READ MORE: British PM May Seeks Tory Support Amid Dwindling Opposition to Brexit Deal

    May's visit to Brussels comes after her meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, during which she made it clear that the Brussels talks may continue until the eve of Sunday's summit.

    "We've made further progress and as a result we have given sufficient direction to our negotiators, I hope, for them to resolve the remaining issues, and that work will start immediately. I now plan to return for further meetings on Saturday to discuss how we can bring to a conclusion this process and bring it to a conclusion in the interests of all our people," she underscored.

    Gibraltar Issue Persists

    May also expressed confidence that the draft Brexit deal would be approved by the European Council on Sunday and will apply to the entire UK, including the overseas territory of Gibraltar.

    Spain, in turn, threatened to vote down the proposed deal, objecting to the wording of Article 184, which says the EU and the UK will seek to "negotiate rapidly the agreements governing their future relationship" between March 29, 2019 and December 2020.

    The Spanish government insisted that the deal is not clear on whether it covers the status of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory that's long been a bone of contention between London and Madrid.

    UK PM May Face 'Real Hard Work' at Home

    The Guardian, meanwhile, reported in that the UK Prime Minister may grapple with "real hard work" after she returns from Brussels, given that 85 of the Conservative Party's 315 MPs have publicly rejected the Brexit agreement.

    She will have to win back dozens of her own MPs to get the agreement through parliament," according to the newspaper.

    READ MORE: Analyst on Brexit Situation: Only Reason We're in This Mess Is Because of May

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    'Capitulation': Britons Don't Trust Theresa May in Brexit Deal - UK Politician
    Earlier, May downplayed the idea of no Brexit, saying that "the government needs to deliver on what people voted for in the [Brexit] referendum in 2016."

    For his part, Dominic Raab, who resigned as Brexit secretary in a show of protest against the withdrawal agreement, remained downbeat about the Brexit deal.

    "Well, I'm not going to advocate staying in the EU but if you just presented me terms, this deal or EU membership, we'd effectively be bound by the same rules without a control or voice over them, [so] yes, I think this would be even worse than that," he noted.

    READ MORE: Under Pressure: May Defends Brexit Deal in House of Commons Amid Tories Revolt

    Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will not attend the Sunday summit, said she hoped for a positive outcome of EU27 negotiations and for a solution to the Gibraltar disagreement before the November 25 deadline.

    European Council President Donald Tusk, for his part, confirmed that the deal had been struck in principle ahead of the Sunday gathering.

    Related:

    Thanksgiving Worries: PM May Reportedly Warned Brexit Prone to 'Turkey Trap'
    Labour Must Hold Emergency Conference to Rule on Brexit - Trade Union Boss
    UK PM, Spanish Prime Minister Reportedly Discussed Brexit Spat in Phone Talks
    'Unacceptable': Spanish Prime Minister Rejects Brexit Plan Over Gibraltar
    After Brexit There Will Be Huge Skill Shortages in UK - Activist
    Tags:
    member states, deal, withdrawal, border, relations, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse