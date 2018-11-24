Polish Parliament Backs Bill Allowing Retired Judges Return to Supreme Court

The amendments were upheld by the Sejm, the lower house of the parliament, on Wednesday. On Friday, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis praised the lawmakers’ decision to pass the amendments, saying that Warsaw was "heading in the right direction."
The voting in the Polish parliament followed the October ruling of the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) that said Warsaw must halt the application of the law that capped the age of Supreme Court judges at 65 and should reinstate those who had been forced out.
The law on the Supreme Court is one of the recently passed motions aiming to reform the Polish judiciary system.
The judicial overhaul has provoked criticism by the European Union which has said that the reform infringed on judicial independence and has threatened to trigger Poland’s suspension from the bloc due to the judicial overhaul.
