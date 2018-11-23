Blast Scare in Western France: Man Threatens to Explode Grenade (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A man is reportedly wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket that resembles the ones worn by fuel protesters who opposed higher fuel prices at the French border.

The man has threatened to detonate the grenade on Friday near the petrol station in the western French town of Angers, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

"A person wearing a yellow vest turned up near a gas station, produced a grenade and claimed he was carrying explosives. He demanded to see the president," Christophe Castaner told reporters.

According to the minister, the man showed the grenade to pedestrians further stressing that he had other explosive devices on him, and he requested to see French President Emmanuel Macron.

It's not immediately clear if the man who threatened to detonate the grenade belongs to the yellow jacket movement, but he is reportedly wearing a fluorescent jacket, similar to those worn by fuel protesters.

Security officials have arrived at the site to estimate the scope of the risk, Castaner noted.

A recent threat of explosion comes after nationwide protest movement against the rising fuel prices kicked off on French roads last week. The protesters were dubbed 'yellow jackets' because they were wearing the high-vis jackets that French motorists are required to carry. Over 500 people were injured in the protests.