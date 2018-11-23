Register
23 November 2018
    British Home Office

    UK Wrongly Tried to Expel 300 Skilled Migrants Under Anti-Terror Rule - Reports

    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Home Office has groundlessly attempted to force to leave at least 300 skilled migrants since January 2015 under an immigration rule aimed at tackling terrorism, The Guardian reported Friday, citing government figures.

    According to the newspaper's analysis, the total number of people affected by 322 (5) provision can be significantly higher, since the review considered cases only between January 2015 and May 2018, and 372 cases are still unresolved.

    A significant share of highly skilled migrants, including teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and IT professionals were already wrongly forced to leave the country. Those who decided to apply to the tribunal faced such problems as lack of the right to work, rent a house and receive health care services during the process.

    The review of the UK government's controversial use of paragraph 322 (5) of the Immigration Rules, published by the Home Office on Thursday, contains information about only 56 cases reconsidered by the Home Office after a decision in favor of deportation, however, it also refers to 143 cases when people won an appeal in the first-tier tribunal and 101 cases — in the upper tribunal.

    The Home Office had to review its use of 322 (5) provision following a scandal that erupted in May over accusations of "abusing its power" and forcing to leave over 1,000 skilled workers who allegedly lied in their tax records and income declarations.

