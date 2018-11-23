Register
19:31 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Teachers rally against education reform proposed by Poland's rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) government in Warsaw on October 10, 2016

    Polish Security Service Launch Probe Into Controversial Open Dialogue NGO

    © AFP 2018 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    Poland's Internal Security Agency has opened an investigation into the activities of controversial NGO Open Dialogue Foundation, headed by Ukrainian activist Lyudmyla Kozlovska, officials announced November 23.

    The probe follows an inspection of Open Dialogue's finances, which led the National Revenue Administration to conclude the Foundation's publishjed donors "do not correspond to reality"

    "According to the foundation's documents, most of the funds channelled to it came from people who were members of the foundation's authorities or from individuals and businesses linked to them. [However they] may have come from other sources," security services spokesperson Stanislaw Zaryn said.

    The NRA audit found funds from Silk Road, a company owned by Kozlovska's husband Bartosz Kramek, received payments from businesses registered in virtual offices in Britain totalling over half a million US dollars. Businesses transferring the funds were owned by companies registered in offshore tax havens such as Seychelles, Belize and Panama, some of which were embroiled in the Panama Papers scandal. As a result, the NRA suggested the funds "may have been criminal in origin".

    In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo a protester raises a communist-era sign reading Photographing Forbidden, during a journalists protest in front of the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, against the ruling Law and Justice party plans to impose new rules starting Jan. 1 that would drastically limit reporters' access in parliament
    © AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
    In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo a protester raises a communist-era sign reading "Photographing Forbidden", during a journalists protest in front of the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, against the ruling Law and Justice party plans to impose new rules starting Jan. 1 that would drastically limit reporters' access in parliament
    Controversial History

    The security service investigation is just the latest scandal to rock the shadowy NGO. National media slammed Open Dialogue in 2017 for allegedly drawing up a 16-point plan to overthrow the Polish government.

    Moreover, while the Foundation has a long history of voiciferously criticizing Moscow, for instance lobbying for greater EU sanctions on Russian politicians and organizations and calling for Interpol Vice-President Oleksandr Prokopchuk to be banned from becoming President, certain Polish news outlets have claimed the organization has ties with the Kremlin.

    Such allegations are motivated by Kozlovska's brother and mother apparently holding Russian passports, claims the NGO chief vehemently denies, instead suggesting she, her husband and the organization are being punished for their open opposition to Poland's ruling Law and Justice party. Her husband published an open manifesto in July that year calling for widespread civil disobedience in Poland, stating "mere protests and appeals are not enough, extraordinary and resolute actions based on the idea of civil disobedience must be taken immediately."

    Demonstrators gather outside the Parliament building during a protest in Warsaw, Poland, January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta
    Demonstrators gather outside the Parliament building during a protest in Warsaw, Poland, January 11, 2017
    This, Kozlovska claims, led to a "smear campaign" against the couple.

    "If I am a Russian agent why would I put people around Putin on a sanctions list? It's nonsense that I am some kind of agent," she told Associated Press.

    Despite her denials, in August Poland used its powers as an EU member state to ban her from all 26 countries in the Schengen area, on the basis she poses a security threat — a move forcing her and her husband to live apart, or relocate outside the Schengen Area. She was stopped on August 13 at Brussels' Zaventem airport after flying in from Kiev, held overnight and placed on an early flight back to Ukraine the next morning.

    Whatever the truth of the matter, Kozlovska has been granted temporary visas by numerous European countries to address a number of bodies, including the Council of Europe, the UK House of Commons, the United Nations and the Austrian parliament — and the European Parliament's ALDE group has repeatedly written to the European Commission, demanding her ban be revoked and an infringement procedure be opened against Poland on the basis of the country "failing to fulfil an obligation under treaties".

    Related:

    Poland's Law and Justice Pledge No Support for 'Icon of Evil' Tusk Reelection
    Polexit? Tusk Warns of 'Very Serious Threat' of Poland Leaving EU by 'Accident'
    EU Commission Sues Poland Over Independence of Country's Supreme Court
    EU Can Toss Poland Out for Non-Compliance With Judicial Standards
    Tags:
    NGOs, Soros, NGO, investigation, Law and Justice, Europe, Poland, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse