Register
19:31 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shoppers are pictured walking past 'Black Friday' advertising in shop windows on Oxford Street in central London on November 28, 2014.

    Best Deal for Britain: Brits Tweet about Black Friday, Maintain Civility

    © AFP 2018 / Justin Tallis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British shoppers took to Twitter to share their thoughts, both good and bad, about the Nightmare before Christmas known as Black Friday.

    Many have joined their American counterparts by snatching up the latest deals on Thursday as Black Friday festivities kicked off early Friday morning.

    Across the UK, Northern Ireland will top hotspot for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, with London a close second. 61 percent of Eastern Englanders and 60 percent of Southeastern residents said they were not interested, according to a consumer survey report from UK accountancy firm Pricewaterhousecoopers.

    Londoners will be the biggest spenders, with one in ten splashing out £1,000 this season. On average, Londoners plan to spend £372 on the big sale, followed by Northeast England at £279 and Yorkshire at £239.

    The internet trader Amazon logo is seen behind barbed wire at the company's logistic center in Rheinberg,Germany, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2013.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Amazon Hit by Strikes in Europe on Black Friday (PHOTOS)
    Of course, the big ticket items were electrical and technology, where 59 percent of shoppers plan to spend most of their money, followed by fashion at 45 percent, the report added. Men comprised 72 percent of electrical sales and will spend 48 percent on fashion, outspending women by 27 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

    Astonishingly, 65 percent of men planned to buy for themselves, with 68 percent of women choosing to spend for their families.

    "For some categories, Black Friday is becoming more important than Christmas; most notably electricals, but also fashion, toys and beauty," the report concluded. "While some retailers have announced that they will not be participating in any discounting over this period, they risk their customers walking (or clicking) straight past to their competitors"

    READ MORE: Black Friday Fights in US Shopping Malls Becoming Thing of Past — Analysts

    Some Britons shared their thoughts on the holiday by expressing suspicion towards the transplanted holiday, which was adopted in the UK in the early 2010s.

    ​Black Friday Films #blackfridayuk #BlackFriday2018 #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/2yOcEzHVF7

    ​In the good ole days we wrote letters to Santa with crayons..

    ​It’s #BlackFriday2018, so get out there and consume! Consume! It’s all life’s about and all you’re good for!

    ​Happy #BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/VXWNkGF28p

    Politics became a big platform for Black Friday discussions, as the GMB, one of Britain's largest trade unions, slammed Amazon for its substandard treatment of workers.

    ​​Brexit was also a hot topic for "getting the best deal for Britain".

    Black Friday originated in the United States is the first Friday after Thanksgiving. The first usage of the phrase began in the 1960, but the phrase later became associated with companies making a profit, or moving from the ‘red' into the ‘black'.

    Related:

    Alabama Mall Shooting on Black Friday Leaves Many Injured, Suspect Dead - Report
    Black Friday Fights in US Shopping Malls Becoming Thing of Past - Analysts
    Texas Realtor Heats Up Sales With Sexy PHOTOS, Faces Backlash
    Alibaba ‘Singles Day’ Hits Record Sales, Even as Overall Growth Slows – Report
    Tags:
    retail, Online Shopping, retailers, shopping, fashion, electronics, retail, Christmas, Black Friday, Thanksgiving, GMB Union, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse