Polish Opposition Initiates Vote of No-Confidence in Government – Politician

WARSAW (Sputnik) – The biggest Polish opposition party Civic Platform introduced a vote of no-confidence in the government for consideration by the Sejm (lower chamber of the Polish parliament) over the corruption scandal in the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), the Civic Platform’s parliamentary group said.

"The Civic Platform filed on Wednesday a request for a vote of no-confidence in the government," head of the Civic Platform’s parliamentary group Slawomir Neumann told reporters on Friday.

The lawmaker believes that the corruption scandal is not being investigated effectively, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki being responsible for that.

"We clearly see an attempt to cover the fraud by the Law and Justice [PiS] party," Neumann added.

The vote has been initiated following Tuesday's resignation of KNF chairman Marek Chrzanowski from his office after media reported that he had asked the owner of the Getin Noble bank to hire a particular lawyer. The lawyer should have been paid some $10.5 million, while the bank could enjoy the KNF protection. Public Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro said that a criminal case had been opened.

All previous opposition attempts to issue a no-confidence vote in the PiS government failed due to the ruling party’s majority in the parliament.