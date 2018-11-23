German Interior Minister: Extraditing Syrian Refugees From Germany 'Impossible'

"At the moment, it is impossible to extradite to any of the regions of Syria, this also applies to criminals," the interior minister Horst Seehofer told the German magazine Spiegel on Friday.
According to Seehofer, the decision came after the publication of a German Foreign Ministry report that he described as "credible."
According to German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Christofer Burger, the report of the German Foreign Ministry on the situation in Syria and, particularly, the possibility of extradition, was presented to relevant ministries on November 13, however, its contents remained undisclosed.
