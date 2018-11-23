German Interior Minister: Extraditing Syrian Refugees From Germany 'Impossible'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Interior Minister Seehofer on Friday ruled out the possibility of extraditing Syrian citizens who committed crimes in Germany and whose applications for refugee status were rejected to their home country.

"At the moment, it is impossible to extradite to any of the regions of Syria, this also applies to criminals," the interior minister Horst Seehofer told the German magazine Spiegel on Friday.

According to Seehofer, the decision came after the publication of a German Foreign Ministry report that he described as "credible."

Earlier in November, the minister claimed in an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerks Deutschland media group that he did not exclude the possibility of extraditing Syrian criminals to their home country.

According to German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Christofer Burger, the report of the German Foreign Ministry on the situation in Syria and, particularly, the possibility of extradition, was presented to relevant ministries on November 13, however, its contents remained undisclosed.