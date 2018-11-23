French Ex-President Sarkozy Notes He Has Always Been Putin's Friend

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who arrived with a sudden visit in Moscow, said on Thursday that he had always considered himself as a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, since the Russian president was capable of engaging in dialogue even in the face of disagreements.

"You, the Russians, are living here and cannot even imagine how great is your prestige and how your image has changed on the global stage. Russia has again become a powerful nation, Russia knows its place on the international arena and knows its fate. Finally, I would like to say that I have always been Vladimir Putin's friend, because he is a person with whom you can talk even despite disagreements," Sarkozy said at a Pre-New Year reception of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

He also expressed hope, addressing RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, that he would be invited to the RDIF event next year.

"Kirill Dmitriev, you are receiving me here for the first time. Next year, I hope, you will invite me as well," Sarkozy stated.

Sarkozy held the French presidential office in 2007-2012. After the termination of his presidential term he continued his political activities and even run in the 2017 presidential election in the country, but was defeated in primaries.

