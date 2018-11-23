Register
    This still taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov at Salisbury train station on March 4, 2018

    UK Police Release New Footage Depicting Salisbury Skripal Poisoning Suspects

    According to an official statement of the London Metropolitan Police, officers investigating the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents have released images of a model of a counterfeit perfume bottle that was allegedly used as a nerve agent container.

    In particular, the three new pieces of CCTV footage showing the two suspects in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter walking around the UK city of Salisbury on the day of the incident.

    "CCTV footage of the two suspects – known by their aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – shows them as they arrive and travel around Salisbury on Sunday 4 March… The first CCTV clip shows the two suspects as they arrive at Salisbury train station on Sunday 4 March at around 11:48hrs [11:48 GMT]," Scotland Yard said in a statement.

    Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Russian Diplomats Renew Calls on UK for Access to Salisbury Poisoning Victims
    "The third clip shows the two men walking over a bridge on Fisherton Street at approximately 13:00 hours before they eventually return to Salisbury train station and travel back to Heathrow and catch a flight to Moscow later that night," the statement added.

    The police also released the images of a "specially made model of the counterfeit perfume bottle" where the toxic substance had allegedly been kept.

    Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, who is the senior national coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing said that the law enforcement was looking into where the bottle was between the time the police believed it was used on March 4 and when it was found Charlie Rowley, one of the victims in the Amesbury poisoning incident, on June 27.

    WATCH Skripal Poisoning "Suspects" Reveal Why They Visited Salisbury

    The police also once against appealed to "anyone who may have seen either of the two men in the UK between 2-4 March, or anyone who may have seen the counterfeit ‘Nina Ricci’ perfume box or bottle that was eventually recovered from Charlie Rowley’s address in Muggleton Road in July."

