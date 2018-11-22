DUP Calls on UK Prime Minister to Work Out 'Better' Brexit Deal

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) insists that the country's government should negotiate a better Brexit withdrawal deal, saying that the rejection of the existing text does not necessarily lead to a no-deal scenario and implies further work on the agreement, DUP parliamentary spokesman Sammy Wilson said in a statement.

"The Government needs to recognise that there is no enthusiasm for the Withdrawal Agreement across all sides of the House of Commons. The Prime Minister must accept that it is not a pure choice for MPs between her Withdrawal Agreement and a so-called ‘no deal’ rather it is time to work for a better deal," Wilson said as quoted in a statement released on the DUP official website.

According to Wilson, the DUP has already informed May of the need to amend the agreement so that it is endorsed by the party.

"Over time Northern Ireland’s rules and regulations will diverge away from those in our biggest market. We want to see a Withdrawal Agreement which respects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom. Work should start on it now," Wilson stressed.

The DUP's support is extremely important for May, since the Tories can ensure the majority in the parliament only in coalition with the unionists. The parliamentary majority, in turn, would enable May to defeat the deal even if other parties oppose it.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May again defended a draft Brexit deal in the UK Parliament's House of Commons. The agreement has faced criticism both from the opposition and from the ruling party, with several members of May's Cabinet having previously resigned over their disagreement with the deal.