Russian Diplomats Renew Calls on UK for Access to Salisbury Poisoning Victims

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in London said Thursday it had sent another formal letter to UK’s Foreign Office asking for information about Sergei and Yulia Skripal who were poisoned in the English town of Salisbury.

"Russia will continue demanding that British authorities provide detailed information about the incident, grant consular access to the Russian citizens and begin a joint investigation," the embassy said.

Russia has sent dozens of letters to UK’s Foreign and Home Offices and police over the past nine months, asking them to disclose Skirpals’ whereabouts, the symptoms of their positing with a suspected А234 toxin, and evidence collected so far.

"The document stresses that London has blatantly violated international rules by ignoring Russia’s vested right to obtain information on its citizens who have been held in isolation … at an undisclosed location," the embassy added.

The former Russian spy and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in a park on March 4 after being exposed to a suspected nerve agent of the Novichok type. UK authorities accused Russia of being behind the murder attempt, a claim rejected by Moscow as baseless.

