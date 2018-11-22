Register
17:15 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The European flag

    Liberal Bill Pushes Sweden Into 'United States of Europe'

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 17

    For the European Union to achieve its full potential, it should turn into a US-like federation with an FBI of its own, the leader of the Swedish Liberal Youth, a junior organisation of one of the nation's parliamentary parties, has proposed. Sweden should become one of the states, according to the plan.

    Having planned this year's election campaign with a focus on the EU and its importance for Sweden, the Swedish Liberal Party appears to be ready for the next step. A bill recently introduced for consideration in the Swedish parliament by Liberal MP Joar Forssell, the chairman of the Liberal Youth, seeks to make Sweden part of a "United States of Europe".

    According to the bill, the Swedish parliament should work to convert the EU into a full-fledged federation, where all cross-border decisions are taken together.

    In the bill, Forssell described EU cooperation as a "guarantor of peace across Europe", which also "made societies richer and strengthened human rights". After Brexit, he claimed, the support for the union is "stronger than ever". However, Forssell argued, the EU's future is under threat from "nationalist forces", unless it undergoes reform.

    "When the UK voted to leave the EU, many predicted a domino effect, which never came. Instead, the result is that support has increased and more than ever believe in our European cooperation. At the same time, Europe's population is critical of how the Union functions today, and calls for reforms to further strengthen cooperation," Forssell wrote, identifying migration, crime and climate issues as the three areas that need collaboration the most.

    READ MORE: 'Not Interested': Sweden Blasts Macron's Idea of EU Army

    Some of the solutions proposed in the bill include a common external border, a responsible asylum policy and a "European FBI". Likewise, the EU's common decision-making should become more "transparent". "It doesn't work when individual governments can block majority decision-making," Forssell wrote.

    In what he described as "making the right decisions at the right level", certain powers should be removed from national governments and vested with a two-chamber European Parliament, with one house appointed by member states and the other directly elected by popular vote. Forssel described these steps as "making the EU more democratic".

    In an interview with the news portal Nyheter24, Forssell drew parallels with the US or Germany, where individual states have anthems, football teams and other features of their own.

    "I myself root for Bajen [slang for the Hammarby club] more than I do for team Sweden," Forssell said, adding that the Swedish monarchy will be abolished, whereas King Carl XVI Gustaf may run in EP elections, if he feels like it.

    READ MORE: Swedes Sulk as FM Wallström Tipped to Succeed Juncker as Next EU President

    The Liberals, formerly known as the People's Party, are currently the seventh-largest party in the Riksdag. In their early days, they claimed to support a "free economy with social responsibility" and later became staunch EU supporters.

    Related:

    Young Swedes Disillusioned With 'Democratic' Rule, Want 'Pundits' to Take Over
    Tags:
    superstate, EU, Joar Forssell, Liberal Party (Sweden), Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse