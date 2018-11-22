Register
    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.

    France Abuses State of Emergency Law, 'Damaging People's Lives' - Amnesty

    © AFP 2018 / Bertrand Guay
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Amnesty International lashed out Thursday at French authorities for embedding into the law and continuing to apply some of the measures that were introduced as a means to mitigate the terrorist threat in 2015 and should have been abolished last year.

    According to a report published by a prominent human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, French law enforcement can still restrict people's freedom of movement and force them to not contact certain people, among other things, based solely on assumptions and vague criteria.

    "Measures introduced under the state of emergency were intended to be exceptional and temporary, but have now been firmly embedded into ordinary French law. They are damaging people's lives by ruthlessly stripping away basic rights," Amnesty International's West Europe researcher Rym Khadhraoui was quoted as saying by the watchdog's official website.

    READ MORE: Four Men Face Charges of Plotting Attack Amid Fuel Protests in France — Reports

    French border and customs police control vehicles at the France-Belgium border. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
    France Should Replace Ineffective State of Emergency With Border Controls - Lawmaker
    The human rights group also noted that French authorities were applying measures to people who had not committed any crime, or been tried or charged.

    Amnesty International stressed further that administrative control measures were open to "abuse and discriminatory application, including toward Muslims," as a result of providing authorities with substantial discretion "to penalise people outside of the normal criminal justice system." 

    The watchdog's comment comes after France adopted a new law, meant to reinforce national security and combat terrorism, that preserved some of the measures applied as part of the state of emergency, which was enforced in France in 2015 following the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13. However, in October 2017, President Emmanuel Macron ended the state of emergency.

