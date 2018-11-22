UK Expecting EU-Wide Support for Brexit Deal Despite Gibraltar Impasse – Report

With the Article 50 deadline just four months away, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will be keen to secure the support of all EU member states for the deal before attempting to get it through the House of Commons.

The British government remains confident the draft deal will get the backing of all EU member states before the crucial vote over the weekend, according to a no. 10 Downing Street source.

Spain’s concerns over the wording of an article relating to Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future raised fears that Madrid could block the deal, with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell warning they can’t back the deal without an amendment.

Specifically, the Spanish government wants clarification that the trade arrangement will exclude Gibraltar, allowing the territory to negotiate its own future relationship deal with the bloc down the line.

Countless MPs have expressed vehement opposition to the agreement, warning it could keep Britain locked in the EU customs union long after Brexit.

Politicians also hit out at PM May’s “my deal or no deal” approach, with some even suggesting the UK should hold a second referendum if the agreement is voted down.

With Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) clearly opposed to the agreement, and Labour and Tory MPs also publicly criticizing it, it is unclear how the prime minister will set about mobilising enough support to secure a majority in the Commons.

