14:08 GMT +322 November 2018
    Gibraltar

    UK Expecting EU-Wide Support for Brexit Deal Despite Gibraltar Impasse – Report

    CC BY 3.0 / LANOEL / Gibraltar vista desde el mirador del peñón.
    Europe
    With the Article 50 deadline just four months away, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will be keen to secure the support of all EU member states for the deal before attempting to get it through the House of Commons.

    The British government remains confident the draft deal will get the backing of all EU member states before the crucial vote over the weekend, according to a no. 10 Downing Street source. 

    Spain’s concerns over the wording of an article relating to Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future raised fears that Madrid could block the deal, with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell warning they can’t back the deal without an amendment. 

    READ MORE: 'Unacceptable': Spanish Prime Minister Rejects Brexit Plan Over Gibraltar

    Specifically, the Spanish government wants clarification that the trade arrangement will exclude Gibraltar, allowing the territory to negotiate its own future relationship deal with the bloc down the line. 

    Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster addresses journalists in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017
    © REUTERS / Liam McBurney
    UK Gov’t Has ‘Seriously Broken’ Its Brexit Promise to the DUP – Party Spokesperson
    Last week, negotiators agreed a draft withdrawal deal with Brussels, though it still needs to get through the House of Commons and requires the unanimous approval of all EU member states. 

    Countless MPs have expressed vehement opposition to the agreement, warning it could keep Britain locked in the EU customs union long after Brexit. 

    Politicians also hit out at PM May’s “my deal or no deal” approach, with some even suggesting the UK should hold a second referendum if the agreement is voted down.

    With Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) clearly opposed to the agreement, and Labour and Tory MPs also publicly criticizing it, it is unclear how the prime minister will set about mobilising enough support to secure a majority in the Commons. 

    READ MORE: PM May Says UK 'Steadfast in Support' to Gibraltar Despite Brexit

