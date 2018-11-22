UK Prime Minister to Meet With Austrian Chancellor in London on Thursday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at her Downing Street office in London on Thursday.

The two politicians are expected to focus on the UK withdrawal from the European Union as Austria currently holds rotating presidency in the bloc.

May and Kurz may also touch upon the recently coordinated draft agreement on the Brexit conditions.

The meeting will begin at 12:30 GMT. It will take place ahead of the EU special summit slated for November 25, when Brussels is expected to finalise the Brexit agreement.

On Wednesday, May visited Brussels to discuss the future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. After their meeting, media cited May as saying that she would return to the Belgian capital on Saturday in a bid to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, heads of state and government of 27 EU member states are planning to meet on Sunday to endorse the provisional Brexit deal and a political declaration which supports the agreement.