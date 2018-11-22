Register
22 November 2018
    Gibraltar

    UK PM, Spanish Prime Minister Reportedly Discussed Brexit Spat in Phone Talks

    CC BY 3.0 / LANOEL / Gibraltar vista desde el mirador del peñón.
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May and her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez held a long telephone conversation during which Sanchez expressed his disagreement with the provisional UK-EU Brexit agreement, media reported on Thursday, amid Madrid’s threats to reject the deal.

    Sanchez has said earlier this week that Madrid would vote down the deal since it threatened Spain’s ability to negotiate the future of the disputed Gibraltar Peninsula with the United Kingdom.

    Spanish fishermen wave Spanish flags during a protest in the bay of Algeciras on August 18, 2013. A Spanish protest fleet of 38 fishing boats sailed towards Gibraltar today to demand the British outpost remove 70 concrete blocks it has dropped in their fishing grounds.
    © AFP 2018 / Marcos Moreno
    'Unacceptable': Spanish Prime Minister Rejects Brexit Plan Over Gibraltar
    In their telephone conversation, Sanchez warned May that Madrid would vote against the draft deal at the special meeting of EU member states, scheduled for Sunday, if the document does not ensure that Spain and the United Kingdom will hold direct talks on the status of Gibraltar, the Europa Press news agency reported, citing sources.

    On Thursday, other media reported, citing May’s office, that in her phone talks with Sanchez, the UK prime minister expressed committeemen to reaching a deal that would work for the whole territory of the United Kingdom, including Gibraltar, which is a British Overseas Territory.

    READ MORE: PM May Says UK 'Steadfast in Support' to Gibraltar Despite Brexit

    On Wednesday, May visited Brussels to discuss the future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. After their meeting, media cited May as saying that she would return to the Belgian capital on Saturday in a bid to seal the deal.

    Meanwhile, heads of state and government of 27 EU member states are planning to meet on Sunday to endorse the provisional Brexit deal and a political declaration which supports the agreement.

    READ MORE: After Brexit There Will Be Huge Skill Shortages in UK — Activist

