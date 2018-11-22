UK PM, Spanish Prime Minister Reportedly Discussed Brexit Spat in Phone Talks

Sanchez has said earlier this week that Madrid would vote down the deal since it threatened Spain’s ability to negotiate the future of the disputed Gibraltar Peninsula with the United Kingdom.
On Thursday, other media reported, citing May’s office, that in her phone talks with Sanchez, the UK prime minister expressed committeemen to reaching a deal that would work for the whole territory of the United Kingdom, including Gibraltar, which is a British Overseas Territory.
On Wednesday, May visited Brussels to discuss the future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. After their meeting, media cited May as saying that she would return to the Belgian capital on Saturday in a bid to seal the deal.
Meanwhile, heads of state and government of 27 EU member states are planning to meet on Sunday to endorse the provisional Brexit deal and a political declaration which supports the agreement.
