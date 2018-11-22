Brexit Deal Should Satisfy All Involved States, Including Spain - Portugal’s PM

MADRID, (Sputnik) – The agreement between Brussels and London on the UK withdrawal from the European Union should be satisfactory to all the involved countries including Spain, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said amid Madrid’s rejection of the provisional deal.

"Brexit is bad news for Europe but a no-deal Brexit would be the worst news. So everyone should agree in order for the deal to be made. It has been clear from the very beginning that everyone should respect the red lines drawn by this or that country … Spain has been raising the Gibraltar issue from the beginning. It remained and will remain a fundamental issue for [Madrid]," Costa said at a joint press conference with Sanchez.

© AFP 2018 / Marcos Moreno 'Unacceptable': Spanish Prime Minister Rejects Brexit Plan Over Gibraltar

EU states would make everything possible to resolve all the disagreements before Sunday, Costa promised.

The Portuguese prime minister warned against hard Brexit, saying that such an outcome would damage EU citizens living in the United Kingdom and UK nationals living in the bloc.

On Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country would veto the draft Brexit agreement, stating that one of its articles threatened Madrid’s ability to negotiate the future of the disputed Gibraltar Peninsula with London.

READ MORE: EU Should Not Use Irish Border to 'Blackmail' UK in Brexit Talks — Irish MP

On Sunday, leaders of 27 EU member states are scheduled to gather in Brussels for a special meeting dedicated to Brexit. The heads of state and government are expected to approve the UK withdrawal deal and endorse the political declaration on Brexit.

The provisional deal includes a protocol on Gibraltar, the territory disputed between Spain and the United Kingdom and the only British Overseas Territory which is the part of the European Union.

At the 2016 Brexit referendum, the region overwhelmingly voted to remain in the bloc.