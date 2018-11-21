UK Counter-Terror Police Find 2 Explosive Devices in London Flat

UK Counter-Terror Police unit responded on Wednesday to a report of suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat in northwest London.

According to the statement of London's Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, Police were called to an address in Craven Park, NW10 at 09:34hrs today, 21 November to reports of two suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat which was in the process of being refurbished.

"Officers attended the address and as a precaution, the block of flats was evacuated and local road closures put in place whilst specialist officers assessed the two devices. Initial assessment was that they were both improvised explosive devices," the statement said.

London police said that the the found devices were recovered from the scene and are now undergoing further forensic examination.