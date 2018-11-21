Violation of CEFTA: EU Urges Kosovo to Scrap Duties on Serbian, Bosnian Imports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union urges the authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo to overturn the decision to increase tariffs on goods from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia as they contradict the agreements existing in the region, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today's decision of the Kosovo Government to increase the tax on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to 100% is a clear violation of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) and of the spirit of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Union and Kosovo. It further exacerbates the situation following the initial imposition of 10% tax increase last week. The Kosovo government has to immediately revoke these decisions," Mogherini said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kosovo imposed 100-percent import duties on all products originating from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia. Earlier in November, Pristina had decided to impose 10 percent tariffs on goods coming from the two countries because of their hostile approach toward the self-proclaimed republic.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina and some other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

READ MORE: Kosovo PM Threatens to Demand President Resignation Over Talks With Belgrade