Violation of CEFTA: EU Urges Kosovo to Scrap Duties on Serbian, Bosnian Imports

"Today's decision of the Kosovo Government to increase the tax on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to 100% is a clear violation of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) and of the spirit of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Union and Kosovo. It further exacerbates the situation following the initial imposition of 10% tax increase last week. The Kosovo government has to immediately revoke these decisions," Mogherini said in a statement.
Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina and some other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.
READ MORE: Kosovo PM Threatens to Demand President Resignation Over Talks With Belgrade
All comments
Show new comments (0)