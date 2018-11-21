Register
22:02 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Journalists take Poland to Court

    Polish Parliament Amends Supreme Court Law That Triggered EU Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WARSAW (Sputnik) – Polish lawmakers amended the law on the Supreme Court, allowing judges who were forced to retire after reaching the age of 65 to return to office in the Supreme Court and the Supreme Administrative Court, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

    The bill to revoke the lowering of the retirement age was introduced by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. The bill was considered by the Sejm in three readings and passed earlier on Wednesday.

    At the same time, the newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court will still retire at the age of 65.

    PiS lawmaker Lukasz Schreiber said that it was the position of the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) that made the Polish parliament amend the law.

    READ MORE: EU Commission Sues Poland Over Independence of Country's Supreme Court

    In turn, opposition lawmakers criticized the bill, stressing that the interim order of the ECJ had already let the judges aged over 65 to return to work. The also slammed the move, saying that they did not have enough time to fully study the draft law.

    EU summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Treats Hungary, Poland as 'Populist' Countries - Ex-Polish Lawmaker
    Earlier, the law, one of a batch of motions aiming to overhaul the country’s judiciary, lowered the retirement age for Supreme Court judges to 65 from 70, allowing only those who received the president's approval to keep their jobs.

    In October, the ECJ ruled that Poland must halt the application of a law that caps the age of Supreme Court judges at 65 and reinstate those who have been forced out. The EU top court stressed that Poland violated EU laws by giving the president the power to decide whether to extend the active judicial service of Supreme Court judges. PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then said that Poland will appeal the ECJ’s order.

    READ MORE: Polexit? Tusk Warns of 'Very Serious Threat' of Poland Leaving EU by 'Accident'

    The European Union has sharply criticized Poland's judicial reform saying that it undermines the independence of Polish courts. The European Commission has sent several letters to the Polish government with its recommendations and stated its readiness to invoke Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would suspend Poland's membership rights in the European Union, such as voting in the European Council.

    Related:

    EU Commission Sues Poland Over Independence of Country's Supreme Court
    EU Steps Up Legal Action Against Poland Over Supreme Court Reform
    Polish PM Urges EU to Be More Democratic Amid Dispute Over Warsaw's Court Reform
    EU Council President Warns of Polexit 'Threat' Amid Warsaw-Brussels Tensions
    Polexit? Tusk Warns of 'Very Serious Threat' of Poland Leaving EU by 'Accident'
    Tags:
    Supreme Court, reform, EU Court of Justice, European Court of Justice, European Union, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse