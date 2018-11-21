'Go Back to Your Country': Italian Man Mistaken for Muslim Attacked in London

The Italian barman was attacked in Surrey Quays last June, but sentencing only took place on Monday.

Dario Antonioni, an Italian man in his twenties, was attacked by a group of three men last year near a London tube station.

Inner London crown court heard that Mr. Antonioni was mistaken for a Muslim by the assailants, who shouted Islamophobic abuse while attacking him.

READ MORE: Lunatic UK Asylum Policy

The attackers called him a “f***ing Muslim” and said “go back to your own country.”

CC0 Burqa 'Hideous Ninja-Like Garment' Not 'Integral to Islam' Poses Security Risk - UK Imam

The third man – believed to be the ringer leader – has so far evaded arrest, though police are continuing to look for him.

Judge Benedict Kelleher said he issued the reprieve so they have a “chance to show you can put this type of behaviour behind” them.

“They were shouting at me for no reason, things like: ‘F***ing Muslim’. ‘Muslim go home’ — all three of them. A bottle was thrown at me and I started walking quickly and then started to run. I was frightened,” Mr. Antonioni told the court.

The victim said he was speaking in Italian while they were attacking him, but, despite this, they didn’t let up.

O’Leary was found guilty for religious aggravated assault and sentenced to a 12-month community order, and will be forced to serve almost 200 hours of community service. Young was also handed a 12-month community order.

Twitterians have reacted to the sentencing, expressing their frustration at the pair avoiding jail time.

No jail time? This is the country we’re living in. Racists get a free pass. — Johnny Drama (@KayChowdhury) November 21, 2018 ​Took 3 of them to sum up one set of balls. They came up short on the one brain. — BaconatorJames (@BaconatorJames) November 21, 2018

This increasing polarisation and division in society is so sad — Ayesha Malik (@ayeshak82) November 21, 2018 Shocking they didn’t go to jail. Reports say he was on the ground and they were kicking him. — BlueWendysNoBrexitAtAllDeeplyUnhelpfulDay #FBPE (@bluewendysday) November 21, 2018

READ MORE: London Bricklayer Turned First Daesh Executioner Reported Alive in Syria